Box: Marquette 2, Lafayette 1

|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Marquette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lafayette
|17-11
|2-3
|170/6
|86/3
|Marquette
|18-9
|4-1
|187/7
|128/5
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Carle Bachman (#12, IF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ellie Pagan (#7, IF)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Natalie Cox (#24, P, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Neuner (#9, IF, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peyton Wilson (#1, OF)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0