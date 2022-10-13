 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Marquette 2, Lafayette 1

  • 0
123456789RHE
Lafayette000000000100
Marquette000000000250

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lafayette17-112-3170/686/3
Marquette18-94-1187/7128/5

Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.

MarquetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Carle Bachman (#12, IF, Jr.)4121000
Ellie Pagan (#7, IF)0100000
Natalie Cox (#24, P, Sr.)2010000
Hailey Neuner (#9, IF, Jr.)4010000
Peyton Wilson (#1, OF)4010000

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A golf breakthrough for Edwardsville, a record night at Kirkwood: Our Athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News