Box: Marquette 3, Lafayette 1

|Marquette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Marquette
|25-8
|3-3
|224/7
|81/2
|Lafayette
|16-13
|3-3
|155/5
|115/3
|Marquette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Carle Bachman (#12, OF, So.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hailey Neuner (#19, C, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jess Willsey (#26, IF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Noelle Politte (#17, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Gieseler (#24, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
