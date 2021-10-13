 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 3, Lafayette 1
1234567RHE
Marquette0000000350
Lafayette0000000100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Marquette25-83-3224/781/2
Lafayette16-133-3155/5115/3

MarquetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Carle Bachman (#12, OF, So.)3221010
Hailey Neuner (#19, C, So.)0100000
Jess Willsey (#26, IF, Sr.)2011000
Noelle Politte (#17, IF, Sr.)3011000
Mackenzie Gieseler (#24, IF, Sr.)3010100

Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.

