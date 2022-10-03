 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Marquette 6, Lindbergh 1

1234567RHE
Marquette00000006100
Lindbergh0000000100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Marquette14-93-1161/7115/5
Lindbergh17-96-0114/5106/5

MarquetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Carle Bachman (#12, IF, Jr.)4340100
Peyton Wilson (#1, OF)3120000
Hailey Neuner (#9, IF, Jr.)4120000
Grace Houchin (#15, OF, Sr.)1100000
Natalie Cox (#24, P, Sr.)2011000
Aubrey Watson (#25, C)4014100

Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.

