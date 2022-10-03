Box: Marquette 6, Lindbergh 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Marquette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|0
|Lindbergh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Marquette
|14-9
|3-1
|161/7
|115/5
|Lindbergh
|17-9
|6-0
|114/5
|106/5
|Marquette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Carle Bachman (#12, IF, Jr.)
|4
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Peyton Wilson (#1, OF)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Neuner (#9, IF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Houchin (#15, OF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Natalie Cox (#24, P, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrey Watson (#25, C)
|4
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.