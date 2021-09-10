Box: Marquette 6, Nixa 4

|R
|H
|E
|Marquette
|6
|7
|0
|Nixa
|4
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Marquette
|8-2
|1-0
|86/9
|29/3
|Nixa
|0-2
|0-0
|10/1
|14/1
|Marquette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Carle Bachman (#12, OF, So.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Gieseler (#24, IF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jess Willsey (#26, IF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Sophia Dunn (#3, OF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kinnedy Noyes (#6, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Argo (#5, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrey Watson (#37, C)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nixa
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.