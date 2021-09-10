 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 6, Nixa 4
Box: Marquette 6, Nixa 4

RHE
Marquette670
Nixa400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Marquette8-21-086/929/3
Nixa0-20-010/114/1

MarquetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Carle Bachman (#12, OF, So.)3221000
Mackenzie Gieseler (#24, IF, Sr.)4111001
Jess Willsey (#26, IF, Sr.)4112001
Sophia Dunn (#3, OF, Sr.)1110000
Kinnedy Noyes (#6, OF, Sr.)2100000
Lauren Argo (#5, C, Sr.)3011000
Aubrey Watson (#37, C)3010000

Nixa
Individual stats Have not been reported.

