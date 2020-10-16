Box: Marquette 9, Eureka 2

|R
|H
|E
|Marquette
|9
|9
|0
|Eureka
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Marquette
|10-3
|4-1
|80/6
|32/2
|Eureka
|10-3
|3-2
|98/8
|46/4
|Marquette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sophia Dunn (#3, Jr.)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Brooke Branstetter (#6, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Noelle Politte (#16, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Argo (#5, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Gieseler (#19, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alyssa Dienstbach (#14, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carle Bachman (#17)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jess Willsey (#18, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Eureka
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
