Box: Marquette 9, Eureka 2
Box: Marquette 9, Eureka 2

RHE
Marquette990
Eureka200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Marquette10-34-180/632/2
Eureka10-33-298/846/4

MarquetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sophia Dunn (#3, Jr.)3322100
Brooke Branstetter (#6, Sr.)4121000
Noelle Politte (#16, Jr.)3111000
Lauren Argo (#5, Jr.)3110000
Mackenzie Gieseler (#19, Jr.)4111100
Alyssa Dienstbach (#14, Sr.)2110000
Carle Bachman (#17)0100000
Jess Willsey (#18, Jr.)3011000

Eureka
Individual stats Have not been reported.

