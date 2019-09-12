Subscribe for 99¢
1234RHE
McCluer5101283500
Bayless2145113220

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
McCluer2-01-051/2638/19
Bayless1-60-370/35135/68

McCluer
Individual stats Have not been reported.

BaylessABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mykel Brooks (#13, OF, So.)0606000
Suvada Dubinovic (#5, OF, Fr.)0503000
Jordan Long (#14, C, Sr.)0505000
Sherrel Van (#3, INF, So.)1405000
Kylie Diefenbach (#12, INF, So.)2212000
Katie Lacroix (#7, P, Jr.)1212000
Colleen Peery (#20, UTI, So.)2202000
Erianna Coleman (#9, Fr.)1200000
Jocelyn Gutierrez (#18, UTI, Sr.)1101000
Mileena Williams (#1, P, Sr.)0100000
Regan Dunnegan (#11, UTI, Sr.)2100000
Melisa Beganovic (#2, INF, Sr.)1101000

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.