|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|McCluer
|5
|10
|12
|8
|35
|0
|0
|Bayless
|2
|14
|5
|11
|32
|2
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|McCluer
|2-0
|1-0
|51/26
|38/19
|Bayless
|1-6
|0-3
|70/35
|135/68
|McCluer
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Bayless
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Mykel Brooks (#13, OF, So.)
|0
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Suvada Dubinovic (#5, OF, Fr.)
|0
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan Long (#14, C, Sr.)
|0
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sherrel Van (#3, INF, So.)
|1
|4
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Kylie Diefenbach (#12, INF, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Katie Lacroix (#7, P, Jr.)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Colleen Peery (#20, UTI, So.)
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Erianna Coleman (#9, Fr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jocelyn Gutierrez (#18, UTI, Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mileena Williams (#1, P, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Regan Dunnegan (#11, UTI, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melisa Beganovic (#2, INF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0