Box: Mehlville 12, Cor Jesu 2
Box: Mehlville 12, Cor Jesu 2

12345RHE
Cor Jesu00200200
Mehlville0024612140

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Cor Jesu3-151-267/4205/11
Mehlville9-93-1133/787/5

Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.

MehlvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Taylor Kordik (#2, Sr.)2310000
Emily Vassolo (#3, Jr.)4233200
Jordan Silies (#1, Sr.)4222000
Lily Douglas (#9, Fr.)3131100
Gabi Moen (#23, Jr.)4123000
Allison Mahfood (#9, Sr.)3111000
Emilee Goebel (#19, Sr.)2110000
Peyton Beckzala (#12, Jr.)1100000
Maddy Kordik (#4, Sr.)4011000



News