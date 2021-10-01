Box: Mehlville 12, Cor Jesu 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Cor Jesu
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Mehlville
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6
|12
|14
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|3-15
|1-2
|67/4
|205/11
|Mehlville
|9-9
|3-1
|133/7
|87/5
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Taylor Kordik (#2, Sr.)
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Vassolo (#3, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Jordan Silies (#1, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lily Douglas (#9, Fr.)
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gabi Moen (#23, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Mahfood (#9, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emilee Goebel (#19, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peyton Beckzala (#12, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddy Kordik (#4, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
