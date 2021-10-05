 Skip to main content
Box: Mehlville 12, Ritenour 4
1234567RHE
Ritenour1010101400
Mehlville140601012150

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Ritenour8-93-2143/8128/8
Mehlville11-94-1156/993/5

Ritenour
Individual stats Have not been reported.

MehlvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jordan Silies (#1, Sr.)3331000
Emilee Goebel (#19, Sr.)3222000
Emily Vassolo (#3, Jr.)4222200
Gabi Moen (#23, Jr.)4222110
Madison Anderson (#17, Jr.)3110000
Allison Mahfood (#9, Sr.)2111000
Peyton Beckzala (#12, Jr.)2110000
Maddy Kordik (#4, Sr.)3022100
Lily Douglas (#9, Fr.)4012100

