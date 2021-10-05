Box: Mehlville 12, Ritenour 4

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Ritenour
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Mehlville
|1
|4
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|12
|15
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Ritenour
|8-9
|3-2
|143/8
|128/8
|Mehlville
|11-9
|4-1
|156/9
|93/5
|Ritenour
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jordan Silies (#1, Sr.)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emilee Goebel (#19, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Vassolo (#3, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Gabi Moen (#23, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Madison Anderson (#17, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Mahfood (#9, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Peyton Beckzala (#12, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddy Kordik (#4, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lily Douglas (#9, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
