 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Mehlville 13, Ladue 12
0 comments

Box: Mehlville 13, Ladue 12

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Ladue20017201200
Mehlville100403513150

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Ladue0-10-012/1213/13
Mehlville1-10-016/1630/30

Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.

MehlvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jordan Silies (#11)2310000
Lucy Linders (#4, Sr.)2310000
Maddy Kordik (#13, Jr.)5232000
Jenna Benson (#3, Sr.)4132300
Emily Vassolo (#14, So.)4132200
Allison Mahfood (#9, Jr.)3110000
Peyton Beckzala (#19, So.)4111000
Lexi Janes (#15, Sr.)0100000
Emilee Goebel (#10, Jr.)4021100

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports