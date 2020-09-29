Box: Mehlville 13, Ladue 12

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Ladue
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|Mehlville
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|5
|13
|15
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Ladue
|0-1
|0-0
|12/12
|13/13
|Mehlville
|1-1
|0-0
|16/16
|30/30
|Ladue
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jordan Silies (#11)
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lucy Linders (#4, Sr.)
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddy Kordik (#13, Jr.)
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jenna Benson (#3, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Emily Vassolo (#14, So.)
|4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Allison Mahfood (#9, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peyton Beckzala (#19, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Janes (#15, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emilee Goebel (#10, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
