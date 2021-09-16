 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Mehlville 16, Affton 2
0 comments

Box: Mehlville 16, Affton 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
123456RHE
Mehlville100411016130
Affton000101200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Mehlville4-62-063/650/5
Affton1-71-128/392/9

MehlvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lily Douglas (#9, Fr.)4333200
Jordan Silies (#1, Sr.)3222000
Gabi Moen (#23, Jr.)3222200
Emilee Goebel (#19, Sr.)4211100
Emily Vassolo (#3, Jr.)5211000
Allison Mahfood (#9, Sr.)1110000
Taylor Kordik (#2, Sr.)1111000
Jaiden Silies (#8, Sr.)0100000
Peyton Beckzala (#12, Jr.)3100000
Maddy Kordik (#4, Sr.)3100000
Claire Parish (#30, Fr.)5024100

Affton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

High School Athletes of the Week: Sept. 16, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/111. Marquette (9-3) def. Francis Howell Central (10-4), 12-4.2. Summit (10-0) was idle.3. Troy Buchanan (7-5) was id…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/91. Marquette (6-2) was idle.2. Summit (10-0) def. Lafayette (4-5), 3-2.3. Troy Buchanan (6-5) def. Francis Howell (5…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/131. Summit (13-0) def. Webster Groves (6-6), 10-0.2. Eureka (12-1) was idle.3. Marquette (11-3) def. Fox (11-5), 10-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News