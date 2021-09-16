Box: Mehlville 16, Affton 2

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Mehlville
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|10
|16
|13
|0
|Affton
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Mehlville
|4-6
|2-0
|63/6
|50/5
|Affton
|1-7
|1-1
|28/3
|92/9
|Mehlville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lily Douglas (#9, Fr.)
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Jordan Silies (#1, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gabi Moen (#23, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Emilee Goebel (#19, Sr.)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Emily Vassolo (#3, Jr.)
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Mahfood (#9, Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Kordik (#2, Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jaiden Silies (#8, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peyton Beckzala (#12, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddy Kordik (#4, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claire Parish (#30, Fr.)
|5
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
