|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Metro
|4
|3
|9
|11
|27
|12
|6
|Gateway Science Academy
|0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Metro
|3-0
|2-0
|55/18
|5/2
|Gateway Science Academy
|0-3
|0-0
|15/5
|60/20
|Metro
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Chiara Corbett-Revis (#11, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Stiffler (#4, 1B, Sr.)
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Posey Carpenter (#6, 2B, Fr.)
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ruth Beffa (#5, SS, So.)
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Demaris Bacon (#12, OF, So.)
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Dixon (#8, 2B, Fr.)
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Angelina Ly (#1, IF, So.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Amber Restivo (#7, OF, So.)
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Jones (#10, OF, So.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madisyn Johnson (#9, OF, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rokhaya Toure (#14, OF, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Justis (#13, P, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercedes Thompson (#2, C, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gateway Science Academy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.