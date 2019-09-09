Subscribe for 99¢
1234RHE
Metro4391127126
Gateway Science Academy0500500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Metro3-02-055/185/2
Gateway Science Academy0-30-015/560/20

MetroABRHRBI2B3BHR
Chiara Corbett-Revis (#11, 3B, Jr.)4434000
Sarah Stiffler (#4, 1B, Sr.)2420000
Posey Carpenter (#6, 2B, Fr.)3411000
Ruth Beffa (#5, SS, So.)4330000
Demaris Bacon (#12, OF, So.)0301000
Alexis Dixon (#8, 2B, Fr.)1201000
Angelina Ly (#1, IF, So.)1200000
Amber Restivo (#7, OF, So.)1202000
Morgan Jones (#10, OF, So.)1110000
Madisyn Johnson (#9, OF, So.)0100000
Rokhaya Toure (#14, OF, So.)0101000
Kate Justis (#13, P, Sr.)2010000
Mercedes Thompson (#2, C, Sr.)2011000

Gateway Science Academy
Individual stats Have not been reported.

