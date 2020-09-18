 Skip to main content
Box: Mexico 5, Farmington 4
Box: Mexico 5, Farmington 4

123456RHE
Mexico200003500
Farmington102100491

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Mexico1-10-06/310/5
Farmington8-82-1115/5881/40

Mexico
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)2210000
Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)3123001
Bralea McClain (#10, 1B, Sr.)2110000
Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, So.)3020000
Makenna LaChance (#7, 1B, Sr.)3010000
Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)3010000
Jocelyn Grimes (#25, OF, Fr.)2010000

