Box: Montgomery County 5, St. James 1
Box: Montgomery County 5, St. James 1

1234567RHE
St. James0000000110
Montgomery County0000000500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. James0-10-01/15/5
Montgomery County1-20-06/620/20

St. JamesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alyson Bullock (#3, Jr.)2110000

Montgomery County
Individual stats Have not been reported.

