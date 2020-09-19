Box: Neelyville 15, St. James 6

|R
|H
|E
|St. James
|6
|8
|0
|Neelyville
|15
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. James
|1-9
|0-3
|40/4
|122/12
|Neelyville
|1-0
|0-0
|15/2
|6/1
|St. James
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alyson Bullock (#3, OF, Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kori Alcorn (#23, C, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra Deardeuff (#24, IF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mariska Raglin (#12, OF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Isabella Keehn (#17, P, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexus Freeman (#2, P, Fr.)
|3
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Whitney Jenista (#18, OF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karen Goodin (#14, IF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neelyville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.