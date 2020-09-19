 Skip to main content
Box: Neelyville 15, St. James 6
RHE
St. James680
Neelyville1500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. James1-90-340/4122/12
Neelyville1-00-015/26/1

St. JamesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alyson Bullock (#3, OF, Jr.)2210000
Kori Alcorn (#23, C, Fr.)3110000
Sierra Deardeuff (#24, IF, Sr.)2112100
Mariska Raglin (#12, OF, Sr.)1100000
Isabella Keehn (#17, P, Jr.)0100000
Alexus Freeman (#2, P, Fr.)3033100
Whitney Jenista (#18, OF, Jr.)3010000
Karen Goodin (#14, IF, Fr.)3010000

Neelyville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

