Box: Nerinx Hall 13, Cor Jesu 3

|Cor Jesu
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Nerinx Hall
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|0
|13
|16
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|3-8
|1-1
|58/5
|121/11
|Nerinx Hall
|6-1
|2-0
|66/6
|17/2
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Nerinx Hall
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jenna Achs (Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kayla Richardson (Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Megan Simpson (Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Caroline Colombo (So.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maddie Henry (So.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rory Mahfood-Thurman (So.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Catherine Buster (So.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ada Laury (Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ellie Sitzes (#10)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
