 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Nerinx Hall 13, Cor Jesu 3
0 comments

Box: Nerinx Hall 13, Cor Jesu 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Cor Jesu0010020300
Nerinx Hall013027013162

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Cor Jesu3-81-158/5121/11
Nerinx Hall6-12-066/617/2

Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Nerinx HallABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jenna Achs (Sr.)4330100
Kayla Richardson (Sr.)3223000
Megan Simpson (Sr.)3211100
Caroline Colombo (So.)4123010
Maddie Henry (So.)4123000
Rory Mahfood-Thurman (So.)4120000
Catherine Buster (So.)4122100
Ada Laury (Sr.)3111000
Ellie Sitzes (#10)3110000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Nootball! Cards’ Lars Nootbaar’s catch of a home run ball becomes latest highlight of wild card run

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/111. Marquette (9-3) def. Francis Howell Central (10-4), 12-4.2. Summit (10-0) was idle.3. Troy Buchanan (7-5) was id…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/91. Marquette (6-2) was idle.2. Summit (10-0) def. Lafayette (4-5), 3-2.3. Troy Buchanan (6-5) def. Francis Howell (5…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/131. Summit (13-0) def. Webster Groves (6-6), 10-0.2. Eureka (12-1) was idle.3. Marquette (11-3) def. Fox (11-5), 10-…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/141. Summit (13-0) was idle.2. Eureka (12-1) at Francis Howell (5-6), 4:15 p.m.3. Marquette (11-3) was idle.4. Washin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News