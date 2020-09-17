Box: New Haven 11, Union 5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|New Haven
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|11
|9
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Union
|1-4
|0-3
|18/4
|61/12
|New Haven
|4-4
|2-2
|38/8
|56/11
|Union
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|New Haven
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Madison Langenberg (#4, Sr.)
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan Stutzman (#9, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Mackenzie Wilson (#3, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lindsey Steinbeck (#12, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jessica Underwood (#1, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Meyer (#17, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emilee Hinten (#10, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brande Kubiak (#14, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Vandegriffe (#16)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
