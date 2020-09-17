 Skip to main content
Box: New Haven 11, Union 5
1234567RHE
Union0000023500
New Haven10202601193

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Union1-40-318/461/12
New Haven4-42-238/856/11

Union
Individual stats Have not been reported.

New HavenABRHRBI2B3BHR
Madison Langenberg (#4, Sr.)3310000
Ryan Stutzman (#9, Jr.)4234001
Mackenzie Wilson (#3, Jr.)3211000
Lindsey Steinbeck (#12, So.)4200000
Jessica Underwood (#1, So.)3110000
Abby Meyer (#17, Fr.)0100000
Emilee Hinten (#10, Sr.)4011000
Brande Kubiak (#14, Sr.)4010000
Ava Vandegriffe (#16)3011000

