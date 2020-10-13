 Skip to main content
Box: New Haven 15, DuBourg 0
Box: New Haven 15, DuBourg 0

1234RHE
DuBourg0000000
New Haven41371590

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
DuBourg0-30-15/251/17
New Haven7-113-3103/34143/48

DuBourg
Individual stats Have not been reported.

New HavenABRHRBI2B3BHR
Madison Langenberg (#4, Sr.)4330200
Brande Kubiak (#14, Sr.)2322200
Ryan Stutzman (#9, Jr.)1312100
Jessica Underwood (#1, So.)2223100
Mackenzie Wilson (#3, Jr.)2211000
Emilee Hinten (#10, Sr.)2100000
Lindsey Steinbeck (#12, So.)2100000

