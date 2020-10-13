Box: New Haven 15, DuBourg 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|DuBourg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Haven
|4
|1
|3
|7
|15
|9
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|DuBourg
|0-3
|0-1
|5/2
|51/17
|New Haven
|7-11
|3-3
|103/34
|143/48
|DuBourg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|New Haven
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Madison Langenberg (#4, Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Brande Kubiak (#14, Sr.)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ryan Stutzman (#9, Jr.)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Jessica Underwood (#1, So.)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Wilson (#3, Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emilee Hinten (#10, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindsey Steinbeck (#12, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
