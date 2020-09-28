 Skip to main content
Box: New Haven 9, Belle 1
1234567RHE
Belle0000100100
New Haven0004500970

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Belle2-30-022/433/7
New Haven5-92-367/13127/25

Belle
Individual stats Have not been reported.

New HavenABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ryan Stutzman (#9, Jr.)4210000
Emilee Hinten (#10, Sr.)2211100
Brande Kubiak (#14, Sr.)3210000
Jessica Underwood (#1, So.)3111000
Ava Vandegriffe (#16)3111100
Mackenzie Wilson (#3, Jr.)4110000
Kate Dittberner (#5, So.)3011000

