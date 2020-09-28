Box: New Haven 9, Belle 1

|1
|Belle
|New Haven
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Belle
|2-3
|0-0
|22/4
|33/7
|New Haven
|5-9
|2-3
|67/13
|127/25
|Belle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|New Haven
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ryan Stutzman (#9, Jr.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emilee Hinten (#10, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brande Kubiak (#14, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jessica Underwood (#1, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Vandegriffe (#16)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Wilson (#3, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Dittberner (#5, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
