Box: North Callaway 13, Van-Far 3
Box: North Callaway 13, Van-Far 3

123456RHE
North Callaway22161113150
Van-Far210000300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
North Callaway3-12-039/1020/5
Van-Far1-11-115/413/3

North CallawayABRHRBI2B3BHR
Haley Kimbley (Sr.)2322100
Ryelle Schmauch (Jr.)4234100
Mackenzie Eaker (Jr.)4220000
Jalyn Leible (So.)5211100
Ellie Bedsworth (So.)4120000
Mikayla Pennell (Sr.)5121000
Corynne Miller (Fr.)1112000
Olivia Edwards (So.)0100000
Haley Garrett (Sr.)4021000

Van-Far
Individual stats Have not been reported.

