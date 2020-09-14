Box: North Callaway 13, Van-Far 3

|1
|R
|H
|E
|North Callaway
|2
|2
|1
|6
|1
|1
|13
|15
|0
|Van-Far
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|North Callaway
|3-1
|2-0
|39/10
|20/5
|Van-Far
|1-1
|1-1
|15/4
|13/3
|North Callaway
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Haley Kimbley (Sr.)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ryelle Schmauch (Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Eaker (Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jalyn Leible (So.)
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ellie Bedsworth (So.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mikayla Pennell (Sr.)
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Corynne Miller (Fr.)
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Edwards (So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haley Garrett (Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Van-Far
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
