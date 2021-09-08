 Skip to main content
Box: North County 14, Herculaneum 1
12345RHE
North County504501400
Herculaneum10000183

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
North County1-10-117/822/11
Herculaneum2-31-022/1144/22

North County
Individual stats Have not been reported.

HerculaneumABRHRBI2B3BHR
Courtnee Lowrey (Jr.)3120100
Abigail Kostecki (Sr.)3021000
Lesley Greer (Sr.)2010000
Grace Young (Sr.)2010000
Holley Johnson (Sr.)1010000
Mackenzie Quick (#12, Fr.)3010000

