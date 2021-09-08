Box: North County 14, Herculaneum 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|North County
|5
|0
|4
|5
|0
|14
|0
|0
|Herculaneum
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|North County
|1-1
|0-1
|17/8
|22/11
|Herculaneum
|2-3
|1-0
|22/11
|44/22
|North County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Courtnee Lowrey (Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Abigail Kostecki (Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lesley Greer (Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Young (Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holley Johnson (Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Quick (#12, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0