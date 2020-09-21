 Skip to main content
Box: North County 2, Festus 1
Box: North County 2, Festus 1

1234567RHE
Festus0001000120
North County2000000200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus3-112-266/599/7
North County3-41-152/445/3

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)3110100
Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)2010000

North County
Individual stats Have not been reported.

