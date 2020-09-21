Box: North County 2, Festus 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|North County
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Festus
|3-11
|2-2
|66/5
|99/7
|North County
|3-4
|1-1
|52/4
|45/3
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
