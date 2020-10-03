 Skip to main content
Box: North County 3, Liberty (Wentzville) 0
1234567RHE
Liberty (Wentzville)0000000030
North County1100001300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)3-170-954/3196/10
North County4-61-157/369/3

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylee Orf (#5, CF, Jr.)3010000
Ella Evans (#1, SS, Jr.)3010000
A. Strother2010000

North County
Individual stats Have not been reported.

