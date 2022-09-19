 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: North County 5, Festus 0

1234567RHE
Festus0000000070
North County0100310500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus6-102-271/4126/8
North County1-20-17/023/1

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Rylie Moore (#34, So.)2020000
Lilly Rodgers (#20, Sr.)3010000
Lexi Gauch (#21, Jr.)2010000
Livi Kearns (#29)4010000
Kendahl Johnson (#11)2010000
Aubree Huskey (#10)3010100

North County
Individual stats Have not been reported.

