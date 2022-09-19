Box: North County 5, Festus 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|North County
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Festus
|6-10
|2-2
|71/4
|126/8
|North County
|1-2
|0-1
|7/0
|23/1
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Rylie Moore (#34, So.)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lilly Rodgers (#20, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Gauch (#21, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Livi Kearns (#29)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kendahl Johnson (#11)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aubree Huskey (#10)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|North County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.