Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 10, De Soto 2
1234567RHE
De Soto0011000200
Northwest Cedar Hill101440010150

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
De Soto2-101-049/4103/9
Northwest Cedar Hill7-40-085/728/2

De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Northwest Cedar HillABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jenna Roth (#3, Sr.)3321100
Braydin Hager (#7)3211000
Ella Stichling (#2, So.)4131001
Grace Eimer (#14, Jr.)4121000
Lily Consolino (#12)4121000
Vanessa Cardenas (#13, Sr.)4120000
Lane Petry (#22, Sr.)4111000
Madi Stichling (#28, Jr.)4021100

