Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 10, De Soto 2

|De Soto
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|De Soto
|2-10
|1-0
|49/4
|103/9
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|7-4
|0-0
|85/7
|28/2
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jenna Roth (#3, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Braydin Hager (#7)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Stichling (#2, So.)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Grace Eimer (#14, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lily Consolino (#12)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vanessa Cardenas (#13, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lane Petry (#22, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Stichling (#28, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
