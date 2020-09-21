 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 10, Seckman 9
1234567RHE
Seckman00600129102
Northwest Cedar Hill21420011000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Seckman6-60-094/877/6
Northwest Cedar Hill11-50-0135/1188/7

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abby Harvell (#15, CF, So.)3220100
Kylee King (#1, SS, Jr.)3211000
Chiara Grasso (#29, P, So.)4120000
Courtney Bone (#6, OF, So.)3121000
Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)5123000
Jamey Johnson (#10, CF, Jr.)3100000
Tori Jerome-Devenpeck (#18, P, Sr.)1100000
Grace Deen (#12, C, So.)4012100

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.

