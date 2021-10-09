 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 10, Timberland 7
0 comments

Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 10, Timberland 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12345RHE
Timberland100247143
Northwest Cedar Hill331211000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Timberland17-163-7182/6161/5
Northwest Cedar Hill16-116-1197/6145/4

TimberlandABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ava Kuzara (#12, So.)3131020
Ariana Finn (#4, Jr.)3133100
Audrey Silver (#1, So.)3121000
Gracie Miller (#10, So.)3121000
Carlie Lamparter (#13, Sr.)3121000
Emma Caplinger (#11, Sr.)3110100
Andie McCool (#6, Sr.)4110000

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mizzou’s Drinkwitz calls Tyler Badie ‘the least talked-about great player in the country’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/51. Eureka (20-1) def. Marquette (21-8), 8-1.2. Washington (22-5) def. Francis Howell North (15-9), 5-0.3. Summit (2…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/71. Eureka (22-1) def. Sullivan (19-7), 11-8.2. Washington (24-5) def. Fort Zumwalt East (8-11), 10-0.3. Summit (25-…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/31. Eureka (19-1) was idle.2. Washington (20-5) was idle.3. Summit (22-2) was idle.4. Marquette (20-7) was idle.5. F…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News