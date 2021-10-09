Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 10, Timberland 7

|1
|Timberland
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7
|14
|3
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Timberland
|17-16
|3-7
|182/6
|161/5
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|16-11
|6-1
|197/6
|145/4
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ava Kuzara (#12, So.)
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Ariana Finn (#4, Jr.)
|3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Audrey Silver (#1, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gracie Miller (#10, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carlie Lamparter (#13, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Caplinger (#11, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Andie McCool (#6, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
