Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 12, Eldon 7
1234567RHE
Northwest Cedar Hill000000012110
Eldon0000000700

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill3-20-042/832/6
Eldon1-30-020/434/7

Northwest Cedar HillABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jenna Roth (#3, Sr.)3332100
Alexi Sanchez (#17, Jr.)2321100
Sarah Roth (#11, Sr.)3220110
Kayla Bertani (#26)0200000
Ella Stichling (#2, So.)2123100
Vanessa Cardenas (#13, Sr.)2100000
Madi Stichling (#28, Jr.)2021200

Eldon
Individual stats Have not been reported.

