Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 12, Eldon 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|11
|0
|Eldon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|3-2
|0-0
|42/8
|32/6
|Eldon
|1-3
|0-0
|20/4
|34/7
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jenna Roth (#3, Sr.)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Alexi Sanchez (#17, Jr.)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sarah Roth (#11, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Kayla Bertani (#26)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Stichling (#2, So.)
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Vanessa Cardenas (#13, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Stichling (#28, Jr.)
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Eldon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
