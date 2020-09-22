Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 12, Lutheran St. Charles 1

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|12-5
|0-0
|147/9
|89/5
|Lutheran St. Charles
|1-6
|0-0
|14/1
|70/4
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran St. Charles
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Rachel Small (#5, 1B)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molly Clifft (#15, P, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Katie Hill (#8)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Martin (#10, C)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Violet Schneider (#18, LC)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
