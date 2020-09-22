 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 12, Lutheran St. Charles 1
0 comments

Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 12, Lutheran St. Charles 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234567RHE
Northwest Cedar Hill24211021200
Lutheran St. Charles0000100164

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill12-50-0147/989/5
Lutheran St. Charles1-60-014/170/4

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Lutheran St. CharlesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Rachel Small (#5, 1B)3120000
Molly Clifft (#15, P, Sr.)3010000
Katie Hill (#8)3010000
Ashley Martin (#10, C)3010000
Violet Schneider (#18, LC)3010000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports