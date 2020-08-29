Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 13, Osage 2

|R
|H
|E
|Osage
|2
|0
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|13
|9
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Osage
|2-3
|0-0
|21/4
|29/6
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|3-2
|0-0
|42/8
|32/6
|Osage
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alexi Sanchez (#17, Jr.)
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lily Consolino (#12)
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lane Petry (#22, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Roth (#11, Sr.)
|3
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Jackie Oehler (#9, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barbie Bevard (#15)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Eimer (#14, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Stichling (#2, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vanessa Cardenas (#13, Sr.)
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
