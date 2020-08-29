 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 13, Osage 2
0 comments

Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 13, Osage 2

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
RHE
Osage200
Northwest Cedar Hill1390

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Osage2-30-021/429/6
Northwest Cedar Hill3-20-042/832/6

Osage
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Northwest Cedar HillABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alexi Sanchez (#17, Jr.)2310000
Lily Consolino (#12)3223000
Lane Petry (#22, Sr.)2210000
Sarah Roth (#11, Sr.)3131200
Jackie Oehler (#9, Jr.)0100000
Barbie Bevard (#15)0100000
Grace Eimer (#14, Jr.)2100000
Ella Stichling (#2, So.)3101000
Vanessa Cardenas (#13, Sr.)2024100

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports