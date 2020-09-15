 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 14, Fox 9
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 14, Fox 9

1234567RHE
Northwest Cedar Hill000000014180
Fox0000000900

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill8-40-099/865/5
Fox4-30-052/444/4

Northwest Cedar HillABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sarah Roth (#11, Sr.)5330000
Ella Stichling (#2, So.)4224100
Lily Consolino (#12)4221100
Kayla Bertani (#33)0200000
Jenna Roth (#3, Sr.)5130000
Grace Eimer (#14, Jr.)4120000
Braydin Hager (#7)4123000
Lane Petry (#22, Sr.)5111000
Vanessa Cardenas (#13, Sr.)3100000
Madi Stichling (#28, Jr.)4032000

Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.

