Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 14, Fox 9

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|18
|0
|Fox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|8-4
|0-0
|99/8
|65/5
|Fox
|4-3
|0-0
|52/4
|44/4
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sarah Roth (#11, Sr.)
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Stichling (#2, So.)
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Lily Consolino (#12)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kayla Bertani (#33)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jenna Roth (#3, Sr.)
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Eimer (#14, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Braydin Hager (#7)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lane Petry (#22, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vanessa Cardenas (#13, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Stichling (#28, Jr.)
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.