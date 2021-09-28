Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 14, Pattonville 0

|R
|H
|E
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|14
|10
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Pattonville
|8-10
|0-4
|104/6
|124/7
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|11-10
|3-1
|139/8
|114/6
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alexi Sanchez (#17, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lily Consolino (#12)
|2
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Rose Consolino (#33)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kayla Bertani (#22, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barbara Bevard (#26)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Stichling (#2, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brooke Campbell (#7)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Eimer (#14, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Stichling (#28, Sr.)
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Reagan Shelton (#11)
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
