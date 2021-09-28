 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 14, Pattonville 0
RHE
Pattonville000
Northwest Cedar Hill14100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Pattonville8-100-4104/6124/7
Northwest Cedar Hill11-103-1139/8114/6

Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Northwest Cedar HillABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alexi Sanchez (#17, Sr.)3322000
Lily Consolino (#12)2215001
Rose Consolino (#33)3211000
Kayla Bertani (#22, Sr.)2210000
Barbara Bevard (#26)2200000
Ella Stichling (#2, Jr.)3111100
Brooke Campbell (#7)0100000
Grace Eimer (#14, Sr.)3101000
Madi Stichling (#28, Sr.)4031100
Reagan Shelton (#11)1012000

Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Tommy Edman could finish with lowest OPS of NL doubles leader since 1916

