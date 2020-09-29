Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 16, Festus 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Festus
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|10
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|1
|2
|3
|0
|8
|2
|16
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Festus
|5-16
|2-3
|101/5
|163/8
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|13-7
|0-0
|171/8
|111/5
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tristan Foulk (#15, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter Ellsworth (#1, P, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liv Isbell (#3, C, Fr.)
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey Propst (#8, 1B, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenzie Douglas (#12, OF, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
