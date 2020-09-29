 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 16, Festus 6
123456RHE
Festus1000506100
Northwest Cedar Hill1230821600

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus5-162-3101/5163/8
Northwest Cedar Hill13-70-0171/8111/5

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)2220000
Tristan Foulk (#15, OF, Sr.)4130000
Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)4112000
Hunter Ellsworth (#1, P, So.)4110000
Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)2100000
Liv Isbell (#3, C, Fr.)1011000
Bailey Propst (#8, 1B, So.)3010000
Kenzie Douglas (#12, OF, Fr.)2010000

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

