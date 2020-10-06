Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 16, Lindbergh 12

|R
|H
|E
|Lindbergh
|12
|0
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|16
|17
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lindbergh
|2-5
|0-1
|50/7
|63/9
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|14-8
|0-1
|189/27
|127/18
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sarah Roth (#11, Sr.)
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Alexi Sanchez (#17, Jr.)
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Jenna Roth (#3, Sr.)
|5
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Lane Petry (#22, Sr.)
|5
|2
|4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Lily Consolino (#12)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Vanessa Cardenas (#13, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ella Stichling (#2, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Madi Stichling (#28, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Eimer (#14, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
