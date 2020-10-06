 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 16, Lindbergh 12
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 16, Lindbergh 12

RHE
Lindbergh1200
Northwest Cedar Hill16170

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lindbergh2-50-150/763/9
Northwest Cedar Hill14-80-1189/27127/18

Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Northwest Cedar HillABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sarah Roth (#11, Sr.)5333001
Alexi Sanchez (#17, Jr.)3320200
Jenna Roth (#3, Sr.)5321200
Lane Petry (#22, Sr.)5248001
Lily Consolino (#12)4220110
Vanessa Cardenas (#13, Sr.)4120100
Ella Stichling (#2, So.)5114001
Madi Stichling (#28, Jr.)4100000
Grace Eimer (#14, Jr.)4010000

