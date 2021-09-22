Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 2, Mehlville 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Mehlville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Mehlville
|6-7
|2-0
|86/7
|63/5
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|10-9
|2-1
|119/9
|104/8
|Mehlville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Allison Mahfood (#9, Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Vassolo (#3, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lily Consolino (#12)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Brooke Campbell (#7)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Stichling (#28, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexi Sanchez (#17, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Stichling (#2, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
