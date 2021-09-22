 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 2, Mehlville 1
1234567RHE
Mehlville0000000110
Northwest Cedar Hill0000000250

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Mehlville6-72-086/763/5
Northwest Cedar Hill10-92-1119/9104/8

MehlvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Allison Mahfood (#9, Sr.)1100000
Emily Vassolo (#3, Jr.)3011000

Northwest Cedar HillABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lily Consolino (#12)3111001
Brooke Campbell (#7)0100000
Madi Stichling (#28, Sr.)3020000
Alexi Sanchez (#17, Sr.)3010000
Ella Stichling (#2, Jr.)2010000

