Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 6, Pacific 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|8
|0
|Pacific
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|4-2
|0-0
|48/8
|33/6
|Pacific
|1-5
|0-0
|15/2
|47/8
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sarah Roth (#11, Sr.)
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jenna Roth (#3, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Stichling (#2, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lane Petry (#22, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kayla Bertani (#26)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Stichling (#28, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.