Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 6, Pacific 1
1234567RHE
Northwest Cedar Hill0000000680
Pacific0000000100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill4-20-048/833/6
Pacific1-50-015/247/8

Northwest Cedar HillABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sarah Roth (#11, Sr.)5220000
Jenna Roth (#3, Sr.)3121000
Ella Stichling (#2, So.)4121100
Lane Petry (#22, Sr.)2110000
Kayla Bertani (#26)0100000
Madi Stichling (#28, Jr.)4010000

Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.

