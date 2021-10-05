 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 7, Lindbergh 0
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 7, Lindbergh 0

1234567RHE
Northwest Cedar Hill3000310700
Lindbergh0000000040

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill13-115-1160/7130/5
Lindbergh9-144-2151/6193/8

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Sr.)3020000
Sydney Jones (#3, 2B, Fr.)2010000
Genna Wors (#6, OF, So.)1010000

