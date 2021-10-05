Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 7, Lindbergh 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|13-11
|5-1
|160/7
|130/5
|Lindbergh
|9-14
|4-2
|151/6
|193/8
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sydney Jones (#3, 2B, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Genna Wors (#6, OF, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tags
