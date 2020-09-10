Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 9, Seckman 7

|1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|5-2
|0-0
|57/8
|40/6
|Seckman
|1-3
|0-0
|19/3
|16/2
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jenna Volz (#8, OF, So.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Josie Lindsey (#28, 3B, So.)
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chiara Grasso (#29, P, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Courtney Bone (#6, OF, So.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Albers (#11, OF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Deen (#12, C, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
