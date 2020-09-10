 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 9, Seckman 7
1234567RHE
Northwest Cedar Hill0000405900
Seckman10030217114

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill5-20-057/840/6
Seckman1-30-019/316/2

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jenna Volz (#8, OF, So.)4221000
Josie Lindsey (#28, 3B, So.)4132000
Chiara Grasso (#29, P, So.)4120000
Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)3120000
Courtney Bone (#6, OF, So.)1110000
Emily Albers (#11, OF, Jr.)1100000
Grace Deen (#12, C, So.)3011100

