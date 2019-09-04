Subscribe for 99¢
1234567RHE
Northwest Cedar Hill00000001500
Festus0000000750

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill2-00-025/1213/6
Festus0-20-016/828/14

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abby Rickermann (#12)4221000
McKenzie McJunkins (#33, So.)3110000
Hunter Ellsworth (#1)2110000
Anna Arman (#3)0100000
Morgan Green (#7)4100000
Tristan Foulk (#15)3100000
Paige Perry (#42, Jr.)3011100

