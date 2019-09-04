|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-0
|0-0
|25/12
|13/6
|Festus
|0-2
|0-0
|16/8
|28/14
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abby Rickermann (#12)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKenzie McJunkins (#33, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter Ellsworth (#1)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Arman (#3)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Green (#7)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tristan Foulk (#15)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Perry (#42, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0