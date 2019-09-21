|1
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell Central
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9
|0
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2
|0
|5
|3
|0
|4
|0
|14
|15
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|12-5
|3-2
|100/6
|84/5
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|15-2
|3-0
|193/11
|89/5
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sarah Roth (#11, SS, Jr.)
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Alexi Sanchez (#17, OF, So.)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jenna Roth (#3, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Stichling (#28, 3B, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hallie Becker (#33, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanessa Cardenas (#13, 1B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Jaimie Lee (#7, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maddison Welker (#32, P, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0