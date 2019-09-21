Subscribe for 99¢
1234567RHE
Francis Howell Central3001023900
Northwest Cedar Hill205304014150

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell Central12-53-2100/684/5
Northwest Cedar Hill15-23-0193/1189/5

Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Northwest Cedar HillABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sarah Roth (#11, SS, Jr.)4441300
Alexi Sanchez (#17, OF, So.)3422000
Jenna Roth (#3, 2B, Jr.)3221000
Madi Stichling (#28, 3B, So.)4123100
Hallie Becker (#33, OF, So.)3110000
Vanessa Cardenas (#13, 1B, Jr.)4114001
Jaimie Lee (#7, C, Sr.)3112000
Maddison Welker (#32, P, Sr.)4021000

