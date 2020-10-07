 Skip to main content
Box: Notre Dame 12, Parkway Central 1
Box: Notre Dame 12, Parkway Central 1

12345RHE
Parkway Central00000100
Notre Dame0000012103

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway Central1-50-319/349/8
Notre Dame2-40-125/423/4

Parkway Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Notre DameABRHRBI2B3BHR
Rachel Schultes (Sr.)1410000
Mackenzie Thompson (Sr.)1300000
Allison Kaiser (Sr.)4232100
Samantha Foppe (Sr.)4121000
Kaitlyn Hess (Jr.)3113000
Mallory McDaniel (Fr.)0100000
Cathy Campos (So.)3010100
Ally Curry (Jr.)3014000
Kara Schwab (Jr.)1011000

