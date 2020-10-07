Box: Notre Dame 12, Parkway Central 1

|1
|Parkway Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|10
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway Central
|1-5
|0-3
|19/3
|49/8
|Notre Dame
|2-4
|0-1
|25/4
|23/4
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Notre Dame
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Rachel Schultes (Sr.)
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Thompson (Sr.)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Kaiser (Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Samantha Foppe (Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn Hess (Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mallory McDaniel (Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cathy Campos (So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ally Curry (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kara Schwab (Jr.)
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
