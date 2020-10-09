 Skip to main content
Box: Notre Dame 3, Nerinx Hall 2
Box: Notre Dame 3, Nerinx Hall 2

12345RHE
Nerinx Hall00011200
Notre Dame30000311

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Nerinx Hall3-42-149/766/9
Notre Dame3-40-128/425/4

Nerinx Hall
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Notre DameABRHRBI2B3BHR
Rachel Schultes (#2, OF, Sr.)3110000
Allison Kaiser (#18, SS, Sr.)3101000
Mackenzie Thompson (#16, 1B, Sr.)3100000

