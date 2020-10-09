Box: Notre Dame 3, Nerinx Hall 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Nerinx Hall
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Nerinx Hall
|3-4
|2-1
|49/7
|66/9
|Notre Dame
|3-4
|0-1
|28/4
|25/4
|Nerinx Hall
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Notre Dame
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Rachel Schultes (#2, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Kaiser (#18, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Thompson (#16, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.