Box: Notre Dame 3, Westminster 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Westminster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Westminster
|1-8
|0-1
|56/6
|95/11
|Notre Dame
|5-4
|0-1
|51/6
|29/3
|Westminster
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Notre Dame
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kara Schwab (#9, 2B, Jr.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Kaiser (#18, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Catanzaro (#4, OF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rachel Schultes (#2, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn Hess (#6, C, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cathy Campos (#19, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.