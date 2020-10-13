 Skip to main content
Box: Notre Dame 3, Westminster 0
123456RHE
Westminster000000000
Notre Dame110001362

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Westminster1-80-156/695/11
Notre Dame5-40-151/629/3

Westminster
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Notre DameABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kara Schwab (#9, 2B, Jr.)2200000
Allison Kaiser (#18, SS, Sr.)3110000
Emily Catanzaro (#4, OF, Jr.)3020000
Rachel Schultes (#2, OF, Sr.)3010000
Kaitlyn Hess (#6, C, Jr.)2010000
Cathy Campos (#19, OF, So.)3010000

