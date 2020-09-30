Box: Notre Dame 4, Affton 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Notre Dame
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7
|1
|Affton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Notre Dame
|1-1
|0-0
|7/4
|8/4
|Affton
|1-2
|0-0
|15/8
|25/12
|Notre Dame
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Allison Kaiser (Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Thompson (Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kara Schwab (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samantha Foppe (Sr.)
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Ally Curry (Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rachel Schultes (Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madeline Price (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
