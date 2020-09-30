 Skip to main content
Box: Notre Dame 4, Affton 3
1234567RHE
Notre Dame1100002471
Affton0000030300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Notre Dame1-10-07/48/4
Affton1-20-015/825/12

Notre DameABRHRBI2B3BHR
Allison Kaiser (Sr.)4200000
Mackenzie Thompson (Sr.)3100000
Kara Schwab (Jr.)2100000
Samantha Foppe (Sr.)4030110
Ally Curry (Jr.)4022000
Rachel Schultes (Sr.)4010000
Madeline Price (Jr.)3010000

Affton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

