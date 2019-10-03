|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|R
|H
|E
|Westminster
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|9
|5
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Westminster
|7-9
|0-1
|98/6
|132/8
|Notre Dame
|10-6
|1-3
|104/6
|66/4
|Westminster
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lauren Gates
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Carsyn Beachy
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reese Earleywine (Sr.)
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Nicki Mabry (Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jadyn Patton
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.