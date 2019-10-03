Subscribe for 99¢
12345678RHE
Westminster11000010395
Notre Dame01010011400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Westminster7-90-198/6132/8
Notre Dame10-61-3104/666/4

WestminsterABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lauren Gates3210100
Carsyn Beachy4110000
Reese Earleywine (Sr.)4031100
Nicki Mabry (Jr.)3020000
Jadyn Patton3021000

Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.

