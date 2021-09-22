 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Oakville 10, Kirkwood 7
0 comments

Box: Oakville 10, Kirkwood 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Kirkwood3110200700
Oakville440200010121

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Kirkwood2-111-156/4103/8
Oakville11-61-1106/885/7

Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.

OakvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mary Tutwiler (#3, OF, Jr.)3232200
Savannah Hesse (#4, P, Jr.)3222000
Amelia Wiesler (#18, 3B, Fr.)3210000
Mallory Pike (#17, C, Sr.)4120000
Carlie Huelsing (#11, SS, Sr.)3110000
Madison Rhyne (#15, C, Jr.)2112001
Lexi Kahle (#1, INF, Fr.)4110000
Brenna Pepper (#22, OF, Sr.)2012010

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Summit (16-0) def. Marquette (13-4), 3-0.2. Eureka (13-1) def. Pacific (5-8), 11-1.3. Marquette (13-4) lost to S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News