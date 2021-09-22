Box: Oakville 10, Kirkwood 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Kirkwood
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Oakville
|4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|12
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Kirkwood
|2-11
|1-1
|56/4
|103/8
|Oakville
|11-6
|1-1
|106/8
|85/7
-
Adzick guides Lafayette ship on way to win over Parkway South
-
Polk helps Burroughs continue winning ways with triumph over Notre Dame
-
Softball spotlight: Troy's Hatton shines behind the plate and on the stage
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Kuzara at the center of Timberland's victory against Francis Howell
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Oakville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Mary Tutwiler (#3, OF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Savannah Hesse (#4, P, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Amelia Wiesler (#18, 3B, Fr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mallory Pike (#17, C, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlie Huelsing (#11, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Rhyne (#15, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lexi Kahle (#1, INF, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brenna Pepper (#22, OF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.