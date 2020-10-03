 Skip to main content
Box: Oakville 10, Webster Groves 6
1234567RHE
Webster Groves20100036105
Oakville02200601000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Webster Groves5-12-068/1119/3
Oakville3-20-036/630/5

Webster GrovesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Hannah Jansen (#23, 5-8, C, Sr.)3233201
Myah King (#6, 5-7, 3B, Jr.)3200000
Ivy Clark (#24, 5-9, SS, Jr.)4132210
Nicola Rikand (#3, 5-7, IF, Sr.)0100000
Carissa Castro (#12, 5-3, 2B, Sr.)4020000
Maddie Buske (#31, 5-5, P, Sr.)3011000
Maci Rekart (#9, 5-10, 1B, Jr.)1010000

Oakville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

