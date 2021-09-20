Box: Oakville 3, Marquette 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Marquette
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Oakville
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|8
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Marquette
|15-6
|1-1
|148/7
|56/3
|Oakville
|10-6
|1-1
|96/5
|78/4
|Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Oakville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Madison Rhyne (#15, C, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mallory Pike (#17, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lilly Kahle (#10, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brenna Pepper (#22, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Amelia Wiesler (#18, 3B, Fr.)
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
Tags
