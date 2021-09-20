 Skip to main content
Box: Oakville 3, Marquette 2
1234567RHE
Marquette0001001200
Oakville0100002382

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Marquette15-61-1148/756/3
Oakville10-61-196/578/4

Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.

OakvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Madison Rhyne (#15, C, Jr.)4120100
Mallory Pike (#17, C, Sr.)2110100
Lilly Kahle (#10, 2B, Jr.)4110000
Brenna Pepper (#22, OF, Sr.)3020000
Amelia Wiesler (#18, 3B, Fr.)2022000

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Summit (16-0) def. Marquette (13-4), 3-0.2. Eureka (13-1) def. Pacific (5-8), 11-1.3. Marquette (13-4) lost to S…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/131. Summit (13-0) def. Webster Groves (6-6), 10-0.2. Eureka (12-1) was idle.3. Marquette (11-3) def. Fox (11-5), 10-…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/141. Summit (13-0) was idle.2. Eureka (12-1) at Francis Howell (5-6), 4:15 p.m.3. Marquette (11-3) was idle.4. Washin…

