Box: Oakville 6, Lafayette 4

|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|Oakville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|9
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lafayette
|7-1
|2-1
|54/7
|17/2
|Oakville
|5-2
|1-0
|56/7
|41/5
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Oakville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Carlie Huelsing (#11, 2B, Jr.)
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Alonzo (#4, P, Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ella Strickland (#7, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Mary Tutwiler (#3, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Savannah Hesse (#5, P, So.)
|4
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Madison Rhyne (#15, C, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
