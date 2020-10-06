 Skip to main content
Box: Oakville 6, Lafayette 4
Box: Oakville 6, Lafayette 4

1234567RHE
Lafayette0001003400
Oakville2200020691

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lafayette7-12-154/717/2
Oakville5-21-056/741/5

Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.

OakvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Carlie Huelsing (#11, 2B, Jr.)2320000
Abby Alonzo (#4, P, Sr.)1110100
Ella Strickland (#7, SS, Sr.)3111001
Mary Tutwiler (#3, OF, So.)3110000
Savannah Hesse (#5, P, So.)4032200
Madison Rhyne (#15, C, So.)3012000

