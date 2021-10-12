 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Oakville 8, Lindbergh 6
0 comments

Box: Oakville 8, Lindbergh 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Lindbergh2100210600
Oakville01311208103

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lindbergh10-164-3173/7213/8
Oakville15-113-3168/6146/6

Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.

OakvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Madison Rhyne (#15, C, Jr.)3222001
Carlie Huelsing (#11, SS, Sr.)2211000
Mary Tutwiler (#3, OF, Jr.)3120110
Mallory Pike (#17, C, Sr.)3110000
Savannah Hesse (#4, P, Jr.)3110100
Amelia Wiesler (#18, 3B, Fr.)4111000
Julie Lato (#6, P, Sr.)3010000
Lilly Kahle (#10, 2B, Jr.)2012000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals pitchers' report cards for 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/51. Eureka (20-1) def. Marquette (21-8), 8-1.2. Washington (22-5) def. Francis Howell North (15-9), 5-0.3. Summit (2…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/71. Eureka (22-1) def. Sullivan (19-7), 11-8.2. Washington (24-5) def. Fort Zumwalt East (8-11), 10-0.3. Summit (25-…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/101. Eureka (24-1) was idle.2. Washington (25-5) was idle.3. Summit (25-2) was idle.4. Marquette (23-8) was idle.5. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News