Box: Oakville 8, Lindbergh 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Lindbergh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Oakville
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|8
|10
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lindbergh
|10-16
|4-3
|173/7
|213/8
|Oakville
|15-11
|3-3
|168/6
|146/6
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Oakville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Madison Rhyne (#15, C, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Carlie Huelsing (#11, SS, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mary Tutwiler (#3, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Mallory Pike (#17, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Savannah Hesse (#4, P, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Amelia Wiesler (#18, 3B, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Julie Lato (#6, P, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lilly Kahle (#10, 2B, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
Tags
