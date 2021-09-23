 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 12, St. Charles West 2
12345RHE
Orchard Farm410161250
St. Charles West02000200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Orchard Farm3-61-471/875/8
St. Charles West4-92-333/4144/16

Orchard FarmABRHRBI2B3BHR
Anale Rao (Sr.)3414000
Rylan Steinhoff (So.)4232000
Avery Zenke (Jr.)2201000
Roxy Dinkins3110000
Amelia Miller (Jr.)3100000
Abby Busch (Jr.)1100000
Hailey Hunter2100000

St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

