Box: Orchard Farm 12, St. Charles West 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Orchard Farm
|4
|1
|0
|1
|6
|12
|5
|0
|St. Charles West
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|3-6
|1-4
|71/8
|75/8
|St. Charles West
|4-9
|2-3
|33/4
|144/16
|Orchard Farm
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Anale Rao (Sr.)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rylan Steinhoff (So.)
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Avery Zenke (Jr.)
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Roxy Dinkins
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Amelia Miller (Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Busch (Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Hunter
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
